Senators prepare to become the jury in upcoming impeachment trial

As Speaker Pelosi prepares to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, the members of the Senate are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tells reporters he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. The trial could start as soon as this week if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi met privately Tuesday at the Capitol with her Democratic caucus to discuss the timetable. The House is expected to hold a vote to send the articles to the Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday scoffing at the House's “bizarro” impeachment strategy. He meets later with Republican senators on terms of the trial.

Trump is charged with abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as he withheld aid to Ukraine. Trump is also charged with obstructing Congress' probe. He has denied wrongdoing.

Senators from both sides of the aisle are speaking with Gray DC about their role as the jury in the upcoming impeachment trial.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.