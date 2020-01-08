Lawmaker explains why there is no NC law banning smoking in vehicles with children

Illinois recently passed a law banning parents from being able to smoke in the vehicle with minors. North Carolina hasn't considered similar legislation and Republican Representative Chris Humphrey of Lenoir County is explaining why.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2.5 million nonsmokers have died from health problems caused by exposure to second-hand smoke. The Lenoir County Public Health Department Director, Pamela Brown, says it poses a great risk for young children.

"Exposure to second-hand smoke has been correlated to things like increased ear infections, maybe exacerbation of asthma, and other respiratory issues," Brown said.

Humphrey says he opposes the government being involved in how kids are raised.

"You cant legislate everything. You gotta let common sense take hold," said Humphrey.

He's not optimistic the law would be passed in North Carolina. Not only because of how difficult it is to pass laws, but because it would put a burden on law enforcement.

Humphrey said, "I mean, smoking is bad for you. It's terrible. And for children to have to suffer... it's just...I mean, it's hard for me to fathom that you gotta tell an adult to do that."

Sue-l Cohen and her husband were celebrating their daughter CeCe's birthday starting with a day at the park. Cohen says she wouldn't approve of anyone smoking in the car with her child.

Cohen said, "They'd never watch my daughter again."

She says it disappoints her to know there's no law preventing it. She says she'd sign the bill immediately if she had her way.

"It makes me sad for the kids because they can't control what their parents do," said Cohen.

Humphrey says though he doesn't agree that parents should smoke in the car with kids, it's unlikely a law will be passed to prevent it. He believes more education on the topic will address any issues.

"We need to address them in one way or another. Making it illegal, I think it's an overreach," Humphrey said.

Humphrey added that anyone that wants to discuss new legislation is welcome to contact the House.