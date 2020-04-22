Law firm donates N-95 masks to Pitt County

Those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle need more help every day, especially when it comes to replenishing that personal protective equipment that's so hard to get.

Some people in Greenville are stepping up by buying and donating PPE to those in need.

Ricci Law Firm in Greenville donated 500 N-95 masks today to Pitt County Emergency Management.

They also gave the county small bottles of hand sanitizer so first responders can stay safe throughout the day.

Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry accepted the masks, saying they're grateful and that they assess the need each week. Gentry says they then hand out the PPE to those who need it.

If you have PPE to donate, possibly finding some in your garage during a cleanout, you can go to this web site to find out where you can bring your PPE so it gets to those who most need it.