Law enforcement stepping up patrols on roads, water this Memorial Day

Less people are expected to be traveling this Memorial Day, but law enforcement is still stepping up their patrols.

The Wildlife Resources Commission, State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are kicking off their annual "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive" campaign this weekend.

There will be increased officers on the roads and water to make sure people are staying safe and sober.

The campaign will run from May 23-25. It will launch again during the Fourth of July holiday.