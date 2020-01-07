Law enforcement de-escalation training at JSCC

A training course for law enforcement officers taught alternative methods to approach and calm dangerous situations.

In the Verbal De-escalation course at James Sprunt Community College, officers learned it only takes a minute for a scene to escalate to violence or de-escalate peacefully.

Instructors trained officers on how to approach respectfully, read a situation quickly, and make an informed decision on what to do based on whether the person in question would be compliant or not.

They were told to read verbal cues and body language and to use violence as a last resort.

“It’s important that we can minimize those ugly events that have to happen when you're dealing with a criminal but maybe doesn't have to happen if you're dealing with an individual that might just be experiencing, you know maybe a stressful moment in life and ultimately just wants help," said the course's instructor, Derrick Crews.

Crews said the training is ultimately meant to avoid violence and have the best outcome for everyone involved.

Another Verbal De-escalation training session is planned for January 14th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.