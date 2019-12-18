Law enforcement cracking down on impaired drivers during the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, filled with gifts and holiday celebrations, but it could also turn tragic if you get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

“The holidays are a very stressful and very busy time of the year for everyone,” says Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is particularly busy during the holidays, cracking down on drunk drivers.

“That’s when most of the impaired drivers and fatalities have occurred. A lot more people are going to parties, holiday events, they’re home, they’re off work,” says Master Trooper Brad Taylor.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol kicked off it’s Booze It and Lose It campaign December 16 and will continue to crack down on drunk driving until January 5.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is also on the lookout for impaired drivers and plans to be even more alert of suspicious driving habits.

Sgt. Darnell says, “Sometimes people weave in their lanes, they will cross the center line or drop off the side of the road.”

He says it’s important for those drinking this holiday season to think about their families and loved ones before getting behind the wheel.

“We don’t want to take anyone to jail on Christmas,” says Darnell.

Tina Ward says Darnell's advice is something she appreciates as a mom.

“You never know who just left the bar, who just left a family gathering that’s actually out and about and had one too many,” says Ward.

She says it’s this time of the year that her awareness of drunk drivers peaks saying, “It frightens me, especially around the holidays to see that, okay are we going to make it to our destination safe and sound?”