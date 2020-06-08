Law enforcement officers help make 6-year-old boy's dream come true

A group of law enforcement officers helped make a 6-year-old boy's dream come true.

John Jones Jr. from Potters Hill in Duplin County was diagnosed with a heart defect and a serious lung complication.

Officers in Duplin and Jones counties worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to hold a special parade in front of his house Sunday.

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page, "John Jr., you are a courageous young fellow and we are praying for you. We trust God for healing and you made our day brighter."

Sheriff's deputies from Duplin and Jones counties, along with Beulaville police, Pink Hill police, Duplin County EMS, Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Pink Hill VFD and the Highway Patrol were all there.