The clock is ticking to get those last minute gifts under the tree.

If you can weather some potentially long lines, there's a few places still open in the Greenville area.

Closing times:

Greenville Mall: 6 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter: 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 6 p.m.

Target: 10 p.m.

Big Lots: 10 p.m.

Dollar General: 10 p.m.

Ross: 10 p.m.

Kohls: 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 6 p.m.