Lady Gaga delays release of new album, blames coronavirus

Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her new album “Chromatica,” because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The artist made the announcement on her social media accounts.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that’s is going on during this global pandemic,” she said.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer has already postponed a dozen dates of her Las Vegas residency because of the outbreak.

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base … as a family … we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks,” Gaga said.

“So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times.”

The singer said she’ll announce a new 2020 release date soon. The new album was originally scheduled to come out on April 10.

