La Grange man charged with attempted first degree murder

An arrest has been made in a shooting last year in one Eastern Carolina city.

Kinston police have charged Matthew Harrell with attempted first degree murder.

The 18-year-old La Grange man was arrested Sunday with help from Lenoir County deputies.

The shooting happened in late October near the 300 block of Richard Green Court. Antonio Dawson, 29, was shot in the leg and later released from Vidant Medical Center.

Harrell is in the Lenoir County jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

