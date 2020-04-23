LCC recognized for online learning

Lenoir Community College is receiving national recognition for its online learning programs.

The recognition comes as LCC and other North Carolina schools have switched solely to remote learning because of the pandemic.

College Consensus ranks Lenoir second in the nation among community colleges.

The company offers college ratings based on pushed rankings and student reviews.

LCC offers 54 online learning programs in subjects like fine arts, science and computer information.

LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt says, "We're certainly happy about that and our staff, how hard we've worked to kind of make our online offerings what they are. Online education is so much different than it was even two years ago, much less ten years ago."

These specific rankings are based on schools' user-friendliness, transparency in offerings, and web presence.