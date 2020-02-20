LCC holds Black History Month celebration

One community college in the east held its annual Black History Month celebration Thursday.

Students and staff got together at Lenoir Community College to hear from the guest speaker, who was the first African American National Guard General in history.

Brigadier General James Gorham is retired now, but was born and raised in Falkland in Pitt County.

He shared his story of being raised by a sharecropper, and he hoped to motivate students to continue learning about their heritage.

The celebration also featured the college's choir.

