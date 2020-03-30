Krispy Kreme thanking healthcare workers with free donuts

Krispy Kreme is saying thank you to those fighting on the front lines of the pandemic with free donuts!

The company says starting Monday and lasting every Monday until May 11, doctors and nurses will receive a dozen free glazed donuts .All they have to do is go up to the drive-thru and show your badge.

For those not in healthcare, you can still get a treat too! Krispy Kreme will add a free glazed donut to every pick-up, drive-thru or delivery order that includes a dozen glazed donuts on Saturdays for the time being.