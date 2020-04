Here is a story for anyone obsessed with donuts.

Krispy Kreme is rolling out fruit flavored glazed donuts!

The flavors will include Strawberry, Key Lime, and Lemon.

Krispy Kreme says this week they're offering Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme varieties. You will want to get in line before they run out. These Strawberry Glazed doughnuts are too delicious to miss and only available for four days!​