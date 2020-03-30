Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to healthcare workers

Krispy Kreme is saying thank you to those fighting on the front lines of the pandemic with free donuts!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

The company says starting Monday, and lasting every Monday until May, doctors and nurses will receive a dozen free glazed donuts.

All you have to do is go up to the drive-thru and show your badge. It will last until May 11.

For those not in healthcare, you can still get a treat too! Krispy Kreme will add a free glazed donut to every pick-up, drive-thru or delivery order that includes a dozen glazed donuts.

That's on Saturdays only for the time being.