Kobe Bryant’s widow expresses grief, anger in online post

Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter, Gigi, and seven other people in a helicopter crash.

She says she refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.

Bryant says she realizes she has to remain strong for her three surviving daughters.

She says she knows what she’s feeling is part of the grieving process.

She announced last week that a “celebration of life” will be held Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

