Kinston's Chef & the Farmer begins take-out only service

A Kinston restaurant slated to shoot a television show next week is now switching to take-out service to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Owners of the Chef & the Farmer in Kinston made the decision Monday to close the dining rooms and operate take-out and curbside delivery only.

The restaurant made the decision just one day before Governor Roy Cooper announced an executive order to close all dine-in restaurants by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chef Vivian Howard said so far business has been good, despite the precautions about large crowds, but said she has concerns that restaurants could be asked to completely shut down.

For now, a new take-out menu will be available for curbside customers. Howard said she foresaw new precautions.

"With social media and constantly watching the news, there was no way to not see what was happening. I reached out to the governor's officer yesterday, kind of encouraging him to do what he did today. I also encouraged him to open up unemployment benefits for hourly and salary employees," said Howard.

Pick-up service for the restaurant take-out service is available beginning at noon Wednesday at The Wine Shop at the Chef & the Farmer.​