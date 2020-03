No arrests have been made in the shooting of a woman in Kinston Wednesday afternoon.

Kinston police say it happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Bright Street.

They say 18-year-old Ziyah Bryant was shot in the left leg.

The woman was sent to Vidant Medical Center and has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Kinston police.