Kinston vying for HGTV show Hometown Takeover

One town in our area hopes to make it in the national spotlight.

The city of Kinston is hoping to get a shot to be spotlighted on the HGTV show Hometown Takeover.

The city, along with several groups, investors and local designer Brandon Potter, are working on a video to submit for the contest.

The city of Kinston is hoping to show off its downtown and historic districts in their video and persuade HGTV to make them their next winner.

HGTV's website says Hometown Takeover is a TV show that is its biggest renovation project ever, a takeover to makeover an entire town.

For the town selected the website says Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series will hit the road for their upcoming series to help the community revitalize the place they call home.

To enter the contest a town has to have less than 40,000 people, homes with great architecture and a main street that needs a facelift.

The city of Kinston is hoping to have their video ready in a couple of weeks.

