Kinston swears in new police chief

There’s a new Police Chief in Kinston and you may recognize his face.

Police Chief Tim Dilday started his career with the Kinston Police Department in 1995 and has been in the department ever since.

It was a packed house at the Kinston Community Center where new officers were pinned, and current officers were promoted, but the main event was the swearing in of the new chief.

Chief Dilday took over as interim chief at the end of 2019, after Chief Alonzo Jaynes retired.

“You learn something from everybody, and I found myself last week with a list of names calling folks, calling mentors, calling every police chief I’ve worked for and every major I’ve worked for along the ways and I’ve had time to reflect," Chief Dilday said.

His wife pinned him as Chief of Police and she says she’s proud of her husband.

Kinston's City Manager, Tony Sears said it’s always nice to have someone as chief, who is familiar with the area.

The ceremony swore in 17 new officers and promoted existing officers.

Chief Dilday's plan for the future of Kinston is simple. “There are certain portions of the community who feel like they are under-served and it’s my job to make sure that we provide those services to everybody," Chief Dilday said.