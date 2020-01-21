Kinston soup kitchen receives $20,000 donation

A Kinston soup kitchen received tens of thousands of dollars into its coffers to continue to help its community.

Spirit Aerosystems presented two $10,000 checks to Mary’s Soup Kitchen. The donation will help the kitchen get the products they need to keep going as they feed more than 100 people a day.

Nita Bullard has volunteered at the kitchen for over 10 years. She says she loves helping those in need.

"No one asked me. I just came in one day and started to work,” Bullard said.

That's why she was so appreciative when she found out the kitchen received a donation of $20,000.

Bullard said, “I think that is just wonderful!"

Mary's Soup Kitchen usually feeds around 125 people a day but has gotten up to 179. Since it's nearly freezing outside, board member P.C. Barwick says some people come in for the warm meal and the warm temperatures.

Barwick said, “I asked somebody in the kitchen a few minutes ago, I said, 'Do you think people came today because of cold or, uh, food?' 'Both!'"

He says the support has helped the kitchen do a better job. The kitchen started with just soup and sandwiches back in the 80's and has now graduated to full meals.

Annie Croom says she comes to the kitchen every day and this donation means a lot to her.

"A lot of these people don't have no food. Some of 'em don't have no where to stay. So, that's a nice thing they did for us,” said Croom.

Barwick says it takes a lot of money to feed this many people a day, so the generosity goes a long way.

“We're able to devote our attention to what we're buying,” Barwick said, “Even though we get a lot of food donations, but we buy a lot of paper products and that type of thing and they're expensive."

Bullard says the donations really matter.

"Keep contributing, if you will, because it is a very special place with some very special people. We need contributions to keep it going,” Bullard said.

Mary's Soup Kitchen is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.