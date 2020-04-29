Kinston sees a drop in crime as a result of coronavirus

With more people staying indoors due to the stay at home orders, law enforcement officials in one eastern Carolina city say they've seen a significant reduction in crime.

The Kinston Police Department says they began tracking Type1 crimes on March 14th when stay at home orders began. Those crimes include murder, arson, breaking and entering and aggravated assault.

Since they began tracking they've seen a 26% reduction in those crimes compared to this time last year.

Major Jenee Spencer says that with businesses closed and more people at home, people are less likely to be victims of a crime or commit a crime.

Spencer says, "Unfortunately in times like these, or like when 9/11 happened, it kind of makes people go back to their roots and think about what's important and what's not, and it does make a difference in crime. When people are trying to help one another instead of harm one another, it makes a big impact, so we're hopeful a lot of that does continue after this."

Spencer says officers have utilized the reduction in crime as an opportunity for further education and training, along with increased physical activity and safety precautions on calls.

