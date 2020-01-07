Kinston repairing aging Wood Ducks scoreboard

The Kinston City Council voted unanimously to repair the twelve-year-old scoreboard at Grainger Stadium.

The stadium is home to the Down East Wood Ducks baseball team.

During the 2019 baseball season during the last game held at the stadium, the scoreboard stopped working.

The scoreboard manufacturer estimated $90,000 to repair the aging board. Officials said it should be fixed before the exhibition game against Mount Olive in April.

Team General Manager Wade Howell said the fix is temporary but will make the scoreboard reliable to use and get them through the 2020 season. He also said they are hoping to get approval for a scoreboard replacement soon.