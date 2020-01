Police are looking for a man they say stole from a Piggly Wiggly.

Kinston Police Department released this surveillance photo early Tuesday morning. They say the man stole from the Piggly Wiggly at 604 N. McLewean Street in Kinston.

It's unclear what he stole or when this happened.

If you know who he is, call Kinston police at (252) 939-3220.