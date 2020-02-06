Kinston police investigating Wednesday night shooting

One person was shot on Wednesday night in Kinston and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Kinston police say officers responded to E. Shine Street at around 8:40 p.m for a report that someone was shot. They say a 39-year-old man had been shot in the right hip.

Investigators say the victim was taken to UNC Lenoir but then transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

We aren't sure of the man's condition or if any arrests have been made.

Stay with WITN as we work to gather more details.