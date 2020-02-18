Kinston police increasing patrol on accident-prone roads

Kinston police will focus on Hill Farm Road and Smithfield Way as part of their traffic enforcement project.

Officers say they've responded to 34 vehicle crashes on Hill Farm Road in 2019. They also say there was $160,000 in damages and more than 25 people hurt from those crashes.

Police will focus on vehicle speed, stop sign violations, and different motion violations on Hill Farm Road. The goal is to cut down on the number of crashes, damage, injuries, and to promote safety awareness.