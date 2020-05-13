Kinston nursing home hosts social distancing parade

Residents of an area nursing home were able to see some of their loved ones in person for the first time in months.

Signature Healthcare in Kinston hosted a social distancing parade for the facility's 93 residents.

More than 50 of the residents were able to go outside and get some fresh air while watching loved ones and members of the community parade through the parking lot.

Kinston police, firefighters and county EMS workers led the procession while dozens of family members of residents followed behind. The facility has been closed to visitors for over two months, and family members and friends say it was great to see their loved ones in person even from a safe distance.

And staff at the facility say they are fortunate that they haven't had any coronavirus cases yet, and they are working hard to keep everyone healthy.