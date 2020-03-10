Kinston man gets 10-years in human trafficking case

A Kinston man will spend the next ten years in federal prison after a human trafficking investigation.

Kortney Crews will also be on five years of supervised release after serving his ten-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced today in Greenville.

The 32-year-old pled guilty last September to various offenses including transportation across state lines for prostitution.

The feds say Crews prostituted numerous women across the country by luring them with the promise of big money. They said he took most of their earnings.

Crews threatened or intimidated many of his victims and physically assaulted and emotionally abused one victim for years, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

The man was indicted last April after an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

