Kinston man facing sex charges involving minor

A 19-year-old man from Kinston is facing statutory rape charges in what police say included social media messages with a minor.

According to Goldsboro police, the victim's guardians found social media messages "of a sexual nature" between the victim and a suspect.

Police investigated and charged Jordan Blow with one count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old.

Blow was arrested on Friday afternoon in Lenoir County. He was given a $50,000 bond and a first appearance for Monday.