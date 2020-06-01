Kinston downtown protest ends peacefully

A protest in Kinston that began peacefully has ended that way.

More than a hundred people marched downtown on Queen Street.

Protestors walked from the library to the courthouse, chanting, and holding signs. They were protesting last Monday's death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many told us there were marching in solidarity against violence in the U.S.

A group of college students started the march and wanted to make it very clear that they are not the ones burning or looting businesses.

The march began around 3:00 p.m. and lasted about 90 minutes.

