Kinston charter jet company going global with purchase of Tennessee firm

A Kinston-based charter jet company is going global.

The parent company of flyExclusive is buying Sky Night LLC, a Tennessee-based charter operator that flies around the world.

With the Sky Night acquisition, flyExclusive, which is based at the Global TransPark, will have a fleet of more than 50 aircraft and more than 300 employees.

flyExclusive says in just five years, it has become the seventh-largest private aviation provider in the United States.

Sky Night uses Gulfstream aircraft with room for up to 13 passengers. They currently fly to Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe.

"Through this alignment and sales agency agreement with flyExclusive, we will capitalize on the opportunity to extend our high quality, safe and reliable point-to-point travel on a global scale," said Jim Segrave, owner, LGM Enterprises. "The addition of Gulfstream aircraft is a key milestone in our growth strategy and furthers our commitment to exceeding expectations for unmatched private travel no matter the destination."

