Kinston bypass route selected by D.O.T.

The route for a new Kinston bypass for U.S. 70 has been selected.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation today announced the location of the 22-mile bypass.

Alternative 1SB runs between the Highway 903 interchange in La Grange and joins the existing U.S. 70 east of Dover.

The D.O.T. said after several public meetings, the route was picked because it had the most public support, shortest project length, least amount of wetlands impacted, highest projected economic benefit, while also preserving the rural character of the southern end of Lenoir County.

The state says construction is expected to start in 2027.

