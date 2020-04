The Walmart in Kinston will begin limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at a given time in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release from the city, Mayor Don Hardy says the store will not allow any more than roughly 20 percent of the store's capacity inside at one time.

Once the store reaches it's capacity, customers will be allowed in on a "1-out-1-in" basis.

Store hours will remain the same, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.