Kinston police searching for man who set woman on fire in broad daylight

Police are searching for a man they say set a woman on fire.

Kinston police say that a 24-year-old woman was operating a vehicle and stopped on East Street when she was approached by a man.

Officers say the man dowsed the victim with flammable liquid and then set her on fire.

An officer was flagged down by a passerby at 10:52 p.m. at the intersection of Bright and East Streets.

Police say the victim was suffering from severe burns to her upper body.

She was taken to UNC Lenoir and then flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Police say their investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.