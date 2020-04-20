Kinston Mayor and Lenox employees react to plant closure

Employees are reacting to the news that Lenox China in Kinston will be closing due to the economic impacts from coronavirus.

WITN reported Friday Lenox China Manufacturing, a major plant in Kinston, would be shutting down. The plant is one of Kinston's top employers known for manufacturing fine china for the White House. It will be shutting down soon, leaving 159 employees without jobs.

One of them, Bet Bishop, has said she's worked there for 31 years, since the plant started back in 1989. "It broke my heart," she said. "I don't mean to get upset, but I've been there for a long time and I got -- I feel like a family. I feel like I lost a part of my family."

Bishop, who is the sole breadwinner in the family, said she worries about not having a full-time job. "I started there when I was 28 years old. And I'll soon be 60," explained Bishop. "You don't know places that hire people my age."​

The mayor of Kinston, Don Hardy, said it's a big loss for the community and for the employees. "It's gonna be a very, very tough time for those that are going to look for jobs, especially those who have been there 20+ years," he said.

The mayor's sister-in-law, Shonna Jones, is one of them. "It [was] very surprising for us to get a letter telling us that everything was permanently closed," said Jones.

The CEO of Lenox said that 134 workers will be let go on April 29, the rest on July 28.

Most employees are applying for unemployment benefits related to the coronavirus.