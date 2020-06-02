Kinston High School holds graduation ceremonies

It wasn't the way Kinston High School seniors envisioned their graduation, but they did get a chance to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of life, including high school graduations.

Tuesday in Kinston students were able to walk across the stage as the high school held three different graduations. They were held inside the gym and students were spread apart for social distancing, as were their loved ones in the stands.

Graduation ceremonies will continue at the high school Wednesday. During these two days nearly 200 students will walk across the stage.

