Police are hoping you can help them solve an armed robbery.

Kinston police say the Family Dollar on North McLewean Street was held-up just before 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Employees told police that an armed black man in his mid-20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, came into the store and demanded money from a clerk.

The gunman ran from the store and police say there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Kinston police.