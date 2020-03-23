Kinston BBQ festival canceled due to COVID-19

Another big festival here in Eastern Carolina is being canceled because of the coronavirus.

The BBQ Festival on the Neuse just announced that the festival, scheduled for May 1st & 2nd in downtown Kinston, has been canceled.

The festival said the health and safety of the area was their main concern in making the decision.

The event attracts some 40,000 people each year to Kinston and is the largest BBQ festival in the state.

Festival organizers say they're already moving forward to make next year's BBQ Festival on the Neuse bigger and better.

