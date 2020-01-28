Kill Devil Hills unveils foolproof tool to keep beaches clean

A simple message you've probably seen on a visit to the beach:

Don't leave your trash laying around.

Now a town on our coast is making it easier for you to do that.

You can use one of these blue clean-up baskets to collect your trash the next time you're at Kill Devil Hills.

The town posted this photo Monday, saying they're at the Ocean Bay Boulevard beach access located at 103 South Virginia Dare Trail.

The process is easy. Simply use a basket to gather trash and deliver it to a trash can, then return the basket to the holder.

Kill Devil Hills recommends using the new baskets to pick up any litter you see, even if it's not yours.