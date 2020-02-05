Kill Devil Hills police officer, driver hurt in wreck

Multiple people, including a police officer, were hurt in a crash early Wednesday.

Kill Devil Hills police say Dominion Power crews working on a problem near the intersection of US 158 and Martin Street just before 5:30 a.m. An officer was monitoring the area with his lights on to alert drivers that workers were in the area.

Officers say a driver in a white Ford pick-up truck struck the police car from behind. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and thrown to the front windshield. He was flown to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

There was a passenger in the car at the time who police say was wearing her seat belt. She was taken to Vidant Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated and treated.

The officer who was in his car at the time of the wreck was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for an evaluation.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.

Part of US 158 South was closed for about two hours because of the crash, but has since reopened.

One day earlier, police say a 55-year-old man was also struck by a Ford pick-up truck on 8th Avenue. The man was found semi-conscious in a yard.

No charges have been made in that case and the names of those involved have not been released.