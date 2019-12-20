NEW INFO: Woman charged in crash with Kill Devil Hills police officer

The Highway Patrol has charged a woman after they say she caused the crash of a police cruiser in one town on the Outer Banks.

Kill Devil Hills police said the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 158 and 5th Street. That's in front of the K-Mart.

State troopers say Officer D.Y. Gnafakis was northbound on U.S. 158 and approaching the intersection when a car heading the other way made a left turn in front of her.

Karen Collins, 43, of Kill Devil Hills, was charged with an unsafe movement violation.

Both drivers were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital where they were treated and released.

The officer's cruiser struck a D.O.T. traffic signal pole.

Northbound lanes on the highway had to be diverted because of the crash, while the D.O.T. was called in to restore the traffic lights.