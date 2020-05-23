Reckless driver arrested after nearly striking pedestrians

On May 22, 2020 at approximately 6:33 p.m. Kill Devil Hills officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call on Bay Drive near 4th Street.

The driver, later identified as Ralph Clayton Barlow, 40, of Kitty Hawk, NC, was operating a 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado and ran off the road near Bay Drive and 4th Street.

His vehicle nearly struck pedestrians using the multipurpose path in the

neighborhood before crashing into a tree.

Mr. Barlow drove away from the scene of the collision and was intercepted within ¾ of a mile at U.S. 158 and 4th Street. After initially stopping for the officer, Mr.Barlow fled from the officer, travelling south on U.S. 158. He ran off the road again near the Dare Center (less than a mile from the initial stop).

The vehicle went airborne before hitting the wooden bulkhead of a retention pond. Mr. Barlow was found unresponsive and transported to Outer Banks Hospital for his injuries.

There was no active police pursuit in this incident.

A blood test was taken at the hospital and a determination of Mr. Barlow’s impairment level will be made after testing. Due to his medical situation Mr.Barlow was not arrested at the hospital.

He was charged with Driving While Impaired, Resisting a Public Officer and Hit and Run.