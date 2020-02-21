Kids enjoy sledding in Martin County

Kids in Martin County headed to a popular spot anytime it snows to get in some sled riding.

In Williamston several people braved the morning cold for some fun in the snow.

A variety of sleds and trash can lids turned into makeshift sleds made their way to some snowy hills off of Highway 64.

Most roads in the area are in good condition after last night's storm.

Drivers in the area should remain alert as roads that had any remaining snow, or were wet, may freeze with overnight temperatures below freezing.