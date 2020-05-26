Annual Children's Miracle Network telethon moves to online, month-long fundraiser

Children’s Miracle Network staff would typically be gearing up for the 35th annual telethon this time of year, but with COVID-19, plans changed.

Rhonda James, the Director of Development at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals/ Maynard Children’s Hospital says the annual fundraiser will now be a virtual, month-long event.

“It’s been a bit surreal. This is the first Memorial Day weekend that we’ve had off in quite some time. We’re typically gearing up for our telethon which would’ve kicked off for the 35th year. We’re a little sad, obviously, that we’re not able to do that this year,” said James.

Instead, the non-profit will be telling the stories of miracle children at Maynard Children’s Hospital on WITN throughout the month of June.

The goal is to continue raising money for children in all 29 Eastern Carolina counties receiving care at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

“Kids are still born premature. Unfortunately, kids are diagnosed with cancer and still have to have their treatments. No matter what’s going on in the world around us, there are still sick kids who need the children’s hospital,” said James.

The money raised throughout the month of June will go directly to the Maynard’s Children's Hospital to purchase anything from specialized equipment to coloring books for patients.

