Kentucky family counting blessings after baby survives coronavirus

The parents of a 1-year-old girl in Kentucky are counting their blessings after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus but began recovering about 10 days later, WAVE reports.

Amanda Hansel’s 1-year-old daughter Leia developed a fever on Holy Saturday. By Sunday, she was struggling to breathe, and her fever had hit 101 degrees. The girl's parents rushed her to the emergency room, where she spent hours undergoing tests.

Twenty-four hours later, she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It kind of felt like getting hit with a truck, honestly,” Amanda Hansel said.

For days after the diagnosis, Amanda Hansel stayed up through the night, holding Leia and monitoring her breathing while she slept.

“I can’t lie and say that I didn’t go to the shower and cry my eyes out for a while," said Charles Hansel, Leia's father.

“Our shower’s on the other end of the house from the bedroom, and I could hear him sobbing,” Amanda Hansel said. “Honestly, the scariest thing is having to come to grips with the possibility that you might lose your child.”

About 10 days after her diagnosis, Leia turned the corner.

“It was night and day," Charles Hansel said. "She just went from being, ‘I don’t want to do nothing. I just want to lay here and try to sleep’ to, ‘OK, now we’re ready to go.’”

The Hansels are unsure of where their daughter contracted the virus. She had not left their home nor interacted with anyone other than her parents.

“How did that happen?" Charles Hansel asked himself. "You’ve tried everything. Then you start to feel like, ‘Was it my fault? Did I do something? Did I do something wrong?'”

With the coronavirus past them, the Hansels wanted one more way to mark their daughter’s recovery. They threw Leia her first-ever Easter egg hunt, capturing the event on video and sending it to family and friends.

“It just kind of turned into a little celebration for us," Amanda Hansel said. "We needed that. We all needed that.”

