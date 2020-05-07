Keller Williams realtors prepare for RED Day, a company-wide day of service

On May 14th, Keller Williams Real Estate Company will celebrate Red Day. The company observes Red Day on the second Thursday in May. It's when Keller Williams celebrates the day as part of its legacy with tens of thousands of associates from across the world participating in a wide range of projects, devoting their time to renewing and energizing aspects of the neighborhoods in which they serve.

Keller Williams realtors in Greenville chose a fundraiser for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Scott Allenspach, a Greenville Real Estate Agent, encourages people to give back. "Go through your pantry find those cans of green beans that you haven't eaten and donate them to a worthy cause,"​ said Allenspach.

Company leaders said the day of service embodies the generous spirit and commitment associates have to “giving back” to the cities and towns they live and work in.

RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize, and Donate, is the company’s annual day of service.

Royalyn Lupton said this is something they've been doing for years. "It’s the second Thursday of the month and every Keller ​Williams Company nationwide globally shuts down to give back to their community."​

Every employee in the company takes a day off work, to give back. "We went to the third street center and beautified their area and fed the kids and played with them ​for the day,"​ said Realtor Scott Allen.

Covid-19 had a different plan for this year’s day of service and employees recognized donating food would be the best way to help right now. Realtor Heather Stepp said, "So we stepped up to the plate and we are collecting non-perishables for the food bank of central ​and eastern North Carolina."​

The non-perishable food drop off runs from May 1st until May 14th. Keller Williams Realtors said, "Just come by and drop off your items, your non-perishable items in our baby pool that's purple for pirates."

Additionally, people can donate to the food bank at this link: https://foodbankcenc.org/