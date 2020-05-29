Kay Currie, longtime WITN host & anchor, has died

The WITN family is sad to announce that Kay Currie, a former show host, and anchor, has passed away.

Friends say the 89-year-old Currie died last night in Washington from a stroke.

Currie worked at WITN from 1970 until 1985.

She was the host of several programs including 'Hospitality House', 'The Sherlock Holmes Theater', and 'Down East Today' with Lee Kanipe.

Before coming to WITN, Currie worked at WNBE-TV (now WCTI) in New Bern.

Funeral arrangements for Currie are pending.

