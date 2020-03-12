Kathy Taft Center opens in Greenville

The legacy of a beloved eastern Carolina educator is being honored at a new facility that aims to build better teachers.

The Kathy Taft Center for Excellence and Leadership in Education opened its doors in Greenville Thursday.

The facility is operated by Pitt County Schools and will serve as a professional development center for local teachers, staff, and administrators.

The center honors Taft who was a member of the State Board of Education, an ECU graduate, and a long time educator.

Taft was brutally murdered in Raleigh 10-years ago. She was still serving on the state board at the time.

Members of the Greenville community say she was a fierce advocate for public education and pushed for academic improvements in eastern Carolina schools.

Seth Brown with Pitt County Schools says, "You search Kathy Taft now and you'll see excellence and leadership in education right behind her name. And that's a story line we all want to have and hold onto because it honors who she and what she fought for for so long in public education."

The center will provide training and development to teachers from across our state.

