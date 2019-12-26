K9 protective feature part of Wilson County police department's patrol unit

Stantonsburg police have a new feature in their K-9 patrol unit and it protects the four-legged officer as well as his handler.

The Hot-N-Pop is a new feature in the patrol car that allows a system to regulate the temperature in order to keep the dog safe.

K-9 Officer Jose Rivera says the system sounds an alarm, opens windows and turns on a fan if the car gets too hot during the summer.

In the winter, if it gets too cold, the heater turns on to keep the K-9 comfortable.

The "Pop" feature is more for the handler.

This remote activated option allows the handler to open the K-9's door, which allows the dog to get out if the officer needs help.

"If something goes wrong and I need him, I press a button and Dojo is let out," Officer Rivera said.

The Hot-N-Pop system was around $1,000 according to Officer Rivera and was installed for free by people in the community.

"We build a bond at work and at home. This feature ensures our safety during the day so we can go home at the end of the day," Officer Rivera said.