Justice found in Onslow County, and arrested

An Onslow County man has been jailed after deputies say he was caught on camera after breaking into two different storage businesses.

Ryan Justice, 33, of Sneads Ferry was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession of firearm by felon, and misdemeanor larceny.

Back on January 2nd, deputies say Richlands Mini Storage on U.S. 258 and Autry's Mini Storage on U.S. 17 had several of their storage units broken into. Numerous items were taken.

Deputies were able to ID the man caught on surveillance video and Justice was arrested Friday. Justice was jailed on a $35,000 secured bond.

